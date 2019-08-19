|
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Mae Dauer affectionately known as "Granny", age 88, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
She was born in Cambridge Springs, Pa. on June 18, 1931, daughter of the late Bessie St. George and Oscar Dietrich.
Gwen was a violinist with the Erie Philharmonic Orchestra. She was a paper hanger for 40 years, working for Bauwin Painting.
She bred and raised dogs, loving them, and all animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Enstrom Aldrich and an infant grandson, Robert Allen Galt. Also, her sister, Chic Kinney, two brothers Bill Dietrich (Bert) and Randy Davis.
She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Jim Bauwin, her son, David Enstrom (Sue) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gwen is further survived by her sister Brenda Dolwick (Bob).
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell Ave.) on Tuesday August 20th from 3 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 5 p.m. Inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 19, 2019