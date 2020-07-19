H. Alan Rooney, 87, of McKean, Pa., while surrounded by his loving family, lost his battle with cancer after a very brief stay at Fairview Manor, on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020.
He was born in Erie, Pa., the son of the late Leslie H. and Alta M. Rooney.
He was a graduate of McKean High School. He served his country in Korea and was awarded medals for his service and conduct in the Army. He was also awarded the Ambassador for Peace Medal by the Republic of Korea. He treasured his '59 Ford Fairlane 500 hardtop retractable, purchased new for use in his wedding and through the years continued to be used for special occasions including parades and car shows. He owned and ran Al Rooney's Garage for many years and retired after 20 years at Eriez Magnetics. After retiring, he restored classic and antique cars and tractors for many friends and family. He enjoyed traveling with his wife across the U.S. with "Just Friends" tours. He loved to tinker in his garage, always fixing, refinishing, or building something. He was a former volunteer fireman and an active member of St. Francis Xavier Church, the VFW, and the Elks Club.
He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Betty, two daughters; Christine Rooney and Cynthia (William) Schell; his beloved dog, Nipper; and his close friend, Ben Carrick, with whom he was almost always working on a project.
The family would like to thank those who cared for him, including Dr. Evankovich, Dr. Chakraborty and the staff at Fairview Manor and Asera Care Hospice.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
A private Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in McKean.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Xavier Church, P.O. Box 317, McKean, PA 16426. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com
