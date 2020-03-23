Home

H. Earl Bisbee


1934 - 2020
H. Earl Bisbee Obituary
H. Earl Bisbee, age 85, of North East, died on March 21, 2020 at Ball Pavilion. He was born on November 17, 1934 in Union City, Pa., the son of the late Harold and Sena (Bacon) Bisbee.

He was formerly employed by Electric Materials in drafting and design for several years Earl was a member of the North East Hunting and Fishing Club and the Coachman Camping Group. He enjoyed trapshooting, hunting, fishing and reading western novels.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle Arlene (Williams) Bisbee and a granddaughter, Jerene Bisbee.

Earl is survived by his children Linda Morey of North East, Kenneth Bisbee (Catherine) of Ohiopyle, and Vicki Marzka (Bruce) of North East; a sister, Janice McClelland (Robert) of New York; a brother, Gary Bisbee (Bonnie) of New York; grandchildren, Jason, Jeremy, Joshua, Saxon, Windsor, Cabot, Esme, Jill, Tamara, Melissa, Tiffany, Leslie, Bruce Jr. and Chelsea; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Greenfield Fire Department, 10160 Station Road, North East, PA 16428.

Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 23, 2020
