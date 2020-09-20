H. Lorraine Steele, age 85, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at her residence, with her loving husband and children at her side.
She was born on June 3, 1935, in Wilmington, Del., daughter of the late Ralph K. Curry and Helen (Reath) Bloxsom.
Lorraine graduated in 1954 from Wilmington High School and within one month of graduation married the love of her life, on July 3, 1954, Melburn Steele and together they worked and raised their family together for over 66 years. In addition to always being by her husband's side and raising her family, Lorraine always worked in service based industry because she was a natural at helping others. Prior to retirement in the mid-1990s she worked primarily as a nurse's aide at the former Doctor's Osteopathic Hospital in Labor and Delivery for five years and also in food service for Gannon University.
She was an animal lover and loved her cat Snowflake. Lorraine was always active and loved staying involved and busy. In younger days she and Mel loved to travel together. More than anything in life however, Lorraine simply loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, three sisters and her daughter Sandra Steele Schnars, who passed in 2007.
Survivors include her husband Melburn L. Steele, and children: Katherine (Stephen) Zappacosta, Kenneth (Linda) Steele, Constance (Craig) Lydic, and Deborah (Ray) Ott, 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to Burton, Quinn, Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, Downtown, 602 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16502. Private burial will be at a later date at Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions honoring Lorraine's life and also of her daughter Sandra's can be made to American Cancer Society
, Breast Cancer Research, 2115 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
