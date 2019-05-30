|
|
H. Thomas Kuntz "Tom," age 81, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, N.Y., following a short illness.
He is survived by his brother, Jerry Kuntz (Sharon) and his sister-in-law, Carol Kuntz (Frank - deceased).
Uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many, he was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Helen, and his brother, Frank.
He was a longtime employee (retired) at Cornell University. He was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan.
Services will be held at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16508, on Friday, May 31st at 11:00 a.m. Internment will be immediately following the service at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 30, 2019