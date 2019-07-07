|
Hally Elaine Van Slyke, 77, passed away peacefully, at Ball Pavilion, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1941, in Meadville, and was the daughter of Harold and Leona Hazelhurst Fitch.
Hally graduated from Conneaut Lake High School in 1960. She married the love of her life, Don Van Slyke, on June 13, 1964, in Conneaut Lake, Pa.
Hally was a librarian at Klein Elementary School for 13 years. She was an active volunteer at Brevillier Village for over 25 years and started the inter-generational program between Klein School students and Brevillier residents, which continues today. Hally was a member of South Harbor Creek United Methodist Church.
She was an avid reader, organizer of her church library, and member of multiple book clubs. Hally was an expert at many crafts, including scrapbooking and cardmaking, and taught many family and friends the joy of preserving family memories. Above all, her greatest passion was her family and her greatest joy her grandchildren.
Hally is survived by her daughter, Heather Rogers (Jim); and son, Derek Van Slyke (Kim); four grandchildren, Kelsey and AJ Rogers, and Jacob and Alyssa Van Slyke; a brother-in law, William Groff; nephew, Brad Groff; niece, Jenna Groff Knapp (Ryan) and their children, Tyson and Brooklyn Knapp; and close cousins, Christa Craven (Jill), Vernon Craven (Lynn), and Kenneth Craven (Chris).
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her sister-in-law, Martha Van Slyke Groff.
G.R. Bailey Funeral Home, Iroquois Ave., is handling arrangements. A memorial service will be held in the Brevillier Village Barnabas Chapel on July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brevillier Village Foundation, 5416 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019