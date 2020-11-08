Hamilton George Strayer, age 77, passed away peacefully on Monday November 2, 2020 at his home in Fairview. He was born in Erie on April 19, 1943, son of Hamilton Werren and Natalie Griffin Strayer.
Mr. Strayer was a graduate of Peacham Academy in Peacham, Vermont and attended the University of New Hampshire, studying agriculture. Following that, Ham served in the United States Army where he was a member of the military police spending his tour in Garmisch Germany.
Hammer was a longtime member of the National Ski Patrol and worked professionally at many well-known resorts. Among them were Stowe Mountain in Vermont, Alta Ski Resort in Utah, Silver Mountain in Kellogg Idaho and Lookout Pass in Wallace Utah.
He spent most of his ski patrol career performing avalanche control. He "outskied" seven avalanches but unfortunately was seriously injured working the last one which ended his career on the mountains. In 1987 Hammer volunteered to be part of the firefighting crew battling the wildfire in Yellowstone National Park. He used his training as a First Responder to assist in the fire fight. "Hambone" was a small celebrity throughout the west not only because of his skiing abilities but because of his warm friendly personality. He especially loved "the west" and the many friends he had there loved him.
He returned to Erie and ended his work career at the family business Erie Strayer Company. While in Erie, Hammer loved the water and sailing. He especially enjoyed crewing with Jim McBrier on his boat Brier Rabbit. Ham was a member of the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, the Erie Yacht Club and The Erie Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Scott and Robert Strayer as well as his sister Anne Strayer.
He is survived by his sister Lydia Strayer Haynor and her husband Edward, a sister in law Susan Fish Strayer, two Aunts Janet Griffin of Erie and Nancy Strayer of Toronto and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews
The family would like to thank his friend and caretaker Scott Hayes along with Mary Mehl Ebach and her host of caretakers including Vicky, Maureen and Jessica as well as all of the Hospice Nurses whose help is very much appreciated.
Friends may attend a memorial service at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1070 Dutch Road, Fairview, on Saturday, November 14th at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Shawn Clerkin officiating, which will also be livestreamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc
. All CDC guidelines will be followed including masks, social distancing and capacity limits. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services at West Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Church, www.ssecfairview.org
