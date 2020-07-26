Hanne changed my life. I was visiting my parents from out of town and she kept inviting us to the deck parties at EYC. Finally, we went down. She told me she was going to introduce me to all the single men she knew. I didn't want to meet anyone at the time. One of the men she introduced to me is now my current husband. I can never thank her enough for what she did for us. She was always so nice and would listen patiently to any issue or story you had to say. I will never forget her or her kindness. Fred and I love you. We are sad, Tom, for your loss. We love you, Christine and Fred

Christine Vomero and Fred Sickert

Friend