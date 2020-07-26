1/1
Hanne Weber Hansen Mokha
1943 - 2020
Hanne Weber Hansen Mokha, age 77, of Erie passed away on July 19, 2020. Hanne was born on March 27, 1943 in Copenhagen, Denmark, a daughter of the Late Christian and Anna (Weber) Hansen.

Hanne came to the United States in 1971 to become a nanny in Erie. Hanne was employed at the Kahkwa Club and eventually became the banquet manager. She was a member of Lake Shore Country Club and the Erie Yacht Club. She will be remembered as warmhearted, caring, loving and kind to everyone she met. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include two sons, Morten Hansen, and Dave Mokha; two stepchildren, Paul and Melissa Mokha, all of Miami Beach; her fiancé, Tom Simmons and his children, J.T. and Sara, all of Erie; and a sister, Inge Hansen of Erie.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Due to Covid-19, no public services or viewing will be held. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 26, 2020.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
July 26, 2020
Tom,
Sorry for your great loss.Your in our thoughts and prayers.
Ron Checchio
Friend
July 26, 2020
Hanne changed my life. I was visiting my parents from out of town and she kept inviting us to the deck parties at EYC. Finally, we went down. She told me she was going to introduce me to all the single men she knew. I didn't want to meet anyone at the time. One of the men she introduced to me is now my current husband. I can never thank her enough for what she did for us. She was always so nice and would listen patiently to any issue or story you had to say. I will never forget her or her kindness. Fred and I love you. We are sad, Tom, for your loss. We love you, Christine and Fred
Christine Vomero and Fred Sickert
Friend
July 26, 2020
Tom,
Sorry to hear of the passing of Hanne.
My deepest sympathy.

Bob Gloekler
Ormond Beach, FL.
Robert Gloekler
