Hanne Weber Hansen Mokha, age 77, of Erie passed away on July 19, 2020. Hanne was born on March 27, 1943 in Copenhagen, Denmark, a daughter of the Late Christian and Anna (Weber) Hansen.
Hanne came to the United States in 1971 to become a nanny in Erie. Hanne was employed at the Kahkwa Club and eventually became the banquet manager. She was a member of Lake Shore Country Club and the Erie Yacht Club. She will be remembered as warmhearted, caring, loving and kind to everyone she met. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include two sons, Morten Hansen, and Dave Mokha; two stepchildren, Paul and Melissa Mokha, all of Miami Beach; her fiancé, Tom Simmons and his children, J.T. and Sara, all of Erie; and a sister, Inge Hansen of Erie.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
