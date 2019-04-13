|
Harley E. Hartley, 92, of North East, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on July 31, 1926, in North East, Pa., a son of the late Joseph Charles and Ethel May Eades Hartley.
Harley was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church in North East and the Knights of Columbus. He served with the U.S. Navy During WWII and was a member of the American Legion Post #105 in North East. He was a very active member of the Presque Isle Clowns for 25 years. Harley enjoyed painting and was a member of the Presque Isle Artists and a former member of the North East Historical Society.
He retired as owner and operator of Hartley's Market in North East, which was started by his father in 1935. Following his retirement, he worked for 21 years in the grocery industry and was associated with Sanders Market in North East.
In addition to his parents, Harley was preceded in death by his first wife, Roberta S. Hartley in 1984 and his second wife, Jane McMullin (Davis) Hartley in 1998, three brothers, Joseph, George and Harry and two sisters, Eva Lewis and Cora Duruttya.
Harley is survived by two sons, Todd Hartley (Frances) of New Market, Md. and Kevin Hartley (Mary Beth) of Millcreek Township, three daughters, Kathryn Torrance of Alpharetta, Ga., Heather Hartley of Windsor, Ontario, Canada and Ann Hartley of Erie, and one brother, David Hartley of Arizona. He is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren
Friends will be received at the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa., on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend prayer services there on Monday at 1 p.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Gregory Catholic Church at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in St. Gregory Cemetery. The St. Gregory Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday.
Memorials may be made to the , Erie, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, or to "The PIRATE Program at the Veterans Research Foundation of Pittsburgh," University Drive C (151), Building 30-Ground Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15240, http://vrfpittsburgh.org/support-our-mission/ways-to-give/.
