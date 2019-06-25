|
|
Harley H. Thompson, age 87, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Harley was born on December 13, 1931, in Erie, to the late Harley and Mildred (Wieiss) Thompson.
Harley graduated from North East High School in 1949 and went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he achieved the rank of corporal. After his time in the military, he was employed by A&P Supermarket for 12 years and then Electric Materials. He was also a custodian at North East High School for five years. He was a member of the East Lake Alliance Church. Harley enjoyed bowling, cooking and canning, and collecting cars, but most of all he valued his time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marjorie (Rohman) Thompson; sister, Betty Stone of Lawrence Park; children, Jeffery Thompson (Pam) of North East, Cindy Fisher (Rex) of Forest, Virginia, Gary Thompson (Kay) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Marshall Thompson (Linda) of Rochester, N.Y.; as well as 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service, with Full Military Honors, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Pastor Dave Voelker. Private interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the East Lake Alliance Church, 4500 E. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 25, 2019