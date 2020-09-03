Harold A. "Budd" Musolff, Jr., age 71, of Summit Township, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born in Erie, on September 17, 1948, son of the late Harold A. Musolff, Sr. and Ruby "Penny" Edington Musolff M'Sadoques.
Budd was a graduate of Fort LeBoeuf High School. Following graduation, Budd enlisted in the U.S. Navy and had served during the Vietnam War. He was employed for many years by the General Electric Co. prior to his retirement and was a member of U.E. Local #506. Budd was also self-employed, having owned and operated a home business. He had also been previously employed by Grimm Industries, Inc.
Budd was a member of the St. Francis Usher's Club, Knights of St. George, Billy Simpson V.F.W. Post #740, American Legion, Thermal G R/C Club and the American Modeling Association. In addition to being a model airplane and train enthusiast, Budd was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed camping with his family and friends. Above all else, he cherished spending time with his beloved grandchildren and great-grandson.
Besides his parents, Budd was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and James "Butch" Musolff.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Susan N. (Caldwell) Musolff; three children, Terye Carney (Martin), Katrina "Katy" Hoover (Aaron) and Gregory "Greg" Musolff (Christina); two brothers, Dennis Musolff and Thomas Musolff (Vicki); two sisters, Brenda Acker and Patty Hurta (John); nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Caleb, Ben, Alexis, Rachel, Nicholas, Mason, Janel and Zachary; one great-grandson, William; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of a closing prayer service there at 7:00 p.m. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion, Carl Neff Post #571 Honor Guard, following the service. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Budd will be laid to rest privately at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 135 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504, or to the American Legion, P.O. Box 1055, Indianapolis, IN 46206 www.legion.org
