Harold C. Staub, age 69, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, August 31, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Titusville, on February 18, 1951, son of the late Edgar and Annabell Staub.
Harold retired after 30 years in the Tool & Die industry, first at Master Mold and then at Penn Erie Mfg. with the Plastek group, and Lowes. He was a member of Flightpath Fellowship Church. He enjoyed gardening and riding around Presque Isle in his Mustang.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Carol; a brother, David; and brother-in-law, Charles Steinke.
Survivors include his sons, Nathan (Emily), Andrew (Candra), and Douglas (Amanda); three sisters, Mary Steinke, Betty Fedei (Todd), and Rebecca Miller (Don); one brother, Lewis (Melody); sister-in-law, Faye Kramer; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday at the FlightPath Fellowship Church, 4749 McMillen Drive, at 10 a.m., conducted by Rev. Joe Gerhart. Private interment will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the family through the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
