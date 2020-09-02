1/1
Harold C. Staub
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold C. Staub, age 69, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, August 31, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Titusville, on February 18, 1951, son of the late Edgar and Annabell Staub.

Harold retired after 30 years in the Tool & Die industry, first at Master Mold and then at Penn Erie Mfg. with the Plastek group, and Lowes. He was a member of Flightpath Fellowship Church. He enjoyed gardening and riding around Presque Isle in his Mustang.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Carol; a brother, David; and brother-in-law, Charles Steinke.

Survivors include his sons, Nathan (Emily), Andrew (Candra), and Douglas (Amanda); three sisters, Mary Steinke, Betty Fedei (Todd), and Rebecca Miller (Don); one brother, Lewis (Melody); sister-in-law, Faye Kramer; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday at the FlightPath Fellowship Church, 4749 McMillen Drive, at 10 a.m., conducted by Rev. Joe Gerhart. Private interment will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the family through the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial service
10:00 AM
FlightPath Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved