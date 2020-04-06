|
Harold Clinton Osborn Jr., age 85 of Summit Township, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 due to complications from Lewy Body Dementia. He was born September 4, 1934 to the late Harold C. Osborn Sr. and Maybelle Aggers Osborn.
Harold was an avid farmer and a wonderful family man. He loved more than anything to have family gatherings and then be on a tractor in his fields. He was tirelessly always working on the homestead farm. His church, Summit United Methodist, was also very important to him. He served as an usher as well as being involved in many other activities including always lending a helping hand to those in need. He also served on the Summit Township Planning Board.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother Ralph Osborn and sisters Betty Biebel and Berdena Proctor.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years, Ellen (Peeples) Osborn; his children- Darrell (Anne), Kevin (Colleen), David (Ellen), James (Kelley), and Carolyn (Frank) Kusler; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren- Celly (Fred) Hinkler and daughter Emma, Carla (Adam) Huck and Coleman, Carter, and Cashleigh; Amanda (Scott) Jenco and Carmella, Teagan, Mina and Adalyn; Douglas (Amber) Osborn and Maddie, Kyle, Brilla, Jude, and Willa-Mae; Christine Osborn, Allison Osborn and Chris Hodson; Tara (Nick) McCloskey and Frankie, Francesca and Luke Kusler. He is also survived by his sister, Myrtle Sill.
No public services will be observed due to current restrictions. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Private burial will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Summit United Methodist Church, 1510 West Townhall Road, Erie, PA 16509 or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/waytogive.
The Osborn family extends special thanks to UPMC Family Hospice team for the excellent care they provided.
Funeral arrangements by Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford. Condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 6, 2020