Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Harold D. Boutwell Obituary
Harold D. Boutwell, age 91, of Harborcreek, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born in Centerville, Pa., on December 21, 1927, son of the late Jefferson and Bertha Boutwell.

Harold was a graduate of Bloomfield High School and Grove City College with a degree in Mathematics and received his Master's Degree in Education from the University of Buffalo. Harold taught at Iroquois High School for 33 years, retiring in 1990.

Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Lawrence Park United Methodist Church, was an avid NY Yankees fan and enjoyed golfing.

Harold is survived by his wife of 62 years, Christine Boutwell; three children, Christopher Boutwell (Gay), Brian Boutwell, and Amy Brown; one granddaughter, Randi Rothermel; and several nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by one brother, Marion Boutwell; and one sister, Louise Campbell.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Military Honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, rendered by the American Legion Millcreek Post 773.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 16, 2019
