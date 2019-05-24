|
Harold D. Dunham, age 92, of Summit Township, passed away at UPMC Hamot, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Born in Erie, on January 2, 1927, he was the son of the late David and Ivah (King) Dunham.
Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during World War II. He married the girl next door after the war and wholeheartedly loved her and their little family. He was a shoemaker and owned Dunham Shoe Repair. He was an unassuming and genial man, and spread smiles everywhere he went. He enjoyed reading and puzzles, was artistic, and loved music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Marianne Pacileo Dunham; and sister, Marguerite Dunham.
He is survived by three children, Janice Wagner, husband Earl, of Summit Township, and Ronald and Donald Dunham, both of Erie; brother-in-law, Jim Pacileo, wife Judy; two sisters-in-law, Natalie Pacileo, and Mary Lisiecki; many nieces and nephews; and his cherished dog, Cookie.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. Services and burial, in Erie Cemetery, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of NW PA, P.O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
