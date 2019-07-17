Harold D. Markham, 75, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at his residence. He was born on March 21, 1944, in Erie, a son of the late Harry Markham, Sr. and Ann Christine Spinks Markham.



Harold owned numerous businesses and was a constable for Summit Township elections.



He was a professional boxer, the heavyweight champion of West Virginia (Bare knuckles) and also a was Golden Gloves boxer.



Harold enjoyed hunting. He was active with FFA and was the leader of Homesteaders 4-H Club of Erie County. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and close neighborhood friends.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert Spinks, Harry Markham, Jr., Howard "Butch" Markham, and Paul Markham; and two sisters, Peg Mello and Geraldine Wickham.



He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Renner Markham of Erie; two daughters, Amber Markham of Erie and Jennifer Markham Toomey of Conway, Ark.; one sister, Shirley Cooling of Edinboro, Pa.; and five grandchildren, Autumn Przybylski, Merik Toomey, Haven Miller, Ariella Torres, and Tavaun "Duke" Johnson. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends.



Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and may attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.



