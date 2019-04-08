|
Harold E. Horton, age 88, of Millcreek, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Erie, on September 13, 1930, a son of the late George and Hazel Gross Horton.
Harold graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1949, where he excelled in football. He served in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany.
He worked for Millcreek Township School District for 37 years as a mechanic and bus driver, retiring in 1992 as bus garage foreman.
He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Harold enjoyed gardening, fishing, bowling, photography, and long car rides with his wife Audrey. Among his favorite hobbies of volunteering, his family was his pride and joy, and he was an avid fan of all the grandkids' activities.
Harold was a proud firefighter, having volunteered for 53 years, holding all offices with the West Ridge Fire Department. He was most proud of working his way up through the years and attaining his highest achievement of 1st Assistant Chief. Harold was also instrumental in the building committee of the West Ridge South Department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Michelle Cook.
Harold is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 68 years, "Little Audrey," his children, Linda Cook and her husband, Joel, Jennifer Pasi and her husband Jim, Kevin Horton, Jacqueline Dalleo and her husband Carmen, all of Erie and Amy Speranza and her husband Steven Backfisch of Pittsburgh, as well as daughter in law, Sue Horton of Erie. He is further survived by 18 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell Ave.), on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4703 W. Ridge Rd., Erie, PA 16506, on Wednesday at 11 a.m., with Pastor Bruce Davis officiating.
Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorials may be made to West Ridge Fire Department, 3142 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16506, or to Asbury United Methodist Church.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 8, 2019