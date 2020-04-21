|
|
Harold E. Mounts, age 94, of Millcreek, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, April 19, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in West Virginia on October 16, 1925, son of the late Charles and Effie Mounts.
Harold attended First Alliance Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in WWII. He was first employed at General Electric and Lord's Mfg., and then retired from Autoclave. Harold was a member of the American Legion Millcreek Post 773 and adored time with his family.
Harold is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Eileen Mounts; one daughter, Pam Grimm; two grandchildren, Tony Stazer, who was his caregiver these last few years, and Jason Stazer; one sister, Bootsie Pinnell; three great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Curtis Mounts, who died in WWII; and four sisters.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2020