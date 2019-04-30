|
Harold E. " Tink" Downey, 90, of Fairview, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
Harold was born on November 15, 1928, in Erie, a son of the late Harold G. and Anna G. (Sterrett) Downey.
In 1946 he graduated from Fairview High School and attended Gannon College (now Gannon University) and Allegheny College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and Biology. He left college to enlist and serve in the U.S. Navy, and later enlisted with the U.S. Air Force. Upon his discharge from the military, he returned to Fairview and worked at Girard Battles Bank. In 1960, Tink was employed at Fairview-Chrysler Plymouth Dealership and eventually became owner of the dealership in 1970. He was a member of the Fairview Borough Council and later served as Mayor of Fairview Borough for 21 years. Harold was baptized at, and was a 90 year member of, Luther Memorial Church. He was also a member of Fairview American Legion, the Lake Erie Lodge #347 F & AM Girard, Scottish Rite Bodies,Valley of Erie, a life member of the Erie Maennerchor Club, and also a board member of the Fairview Cemetery for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lavanda (Downey) Schaaf; and his grandson, John Downey in infancy.
Harold will be lovingly remembered by his family, which include his wife of 67 years, Nancy M. (Walter) Downey; his daughter, Annette M. Pratt (Anthony "Tony"); sons, John H. Downey (Darlene) and Harvey E. Downey (Louise); a sister, Rebecca A. McCann (Harrison "Hal"); a brother, Gary D. Downey (Donna); ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Wednesday at Luther Memorial Church, 225 West 10th St., Erie, from 3 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 4 p.m. with Rev. Bill Coleman officiating.
A Masonic Service will be held at the church on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Luther Memorial Church or to the Fairview Fire Department, 7190 West Ridge Rd., Fairview, PA 16415.
Burial, with full military honors, will be at Fairview Cemetery on Friday at 11 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
