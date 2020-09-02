Harold "Flush" Byrd, 73 of Erie, Pa. made his transition into the heavenly kingdom on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1946, in Braxton, Miss. to the late Willa Mae Jenkins-Byrd-Isaac and Marshall Byrd.
He graduated from Burgard Vocational High School in Buffalo, N.Y. Harold was well-known in the Erie community for his exceptional painting skills in residential and commercial restoration. Harold also was one of the first African American painters to achieve certification and licensure through the local painter's union in the early 80's. Harold was an avid jazz enthusiast. He also enjoyed cooking for family and friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his brothers, Willie Byrd and Mack McNair, and his infant daughter Simone Byrd.
He is survived by three sons, Tracy Byrd and his wife Kathy Woolfolk-Byrd of Detroit, Mich., Troy Byrd of Pontiac, Mich. and Demetrius Byrd and his fiancée Sybrina Colosanta of Buffalo, N.Y., as well as two daughters, Raina Byrd of Detroit, Mich. and D'Andra Byrd-Ulmer and her husband Theo Ulmer of Austin, Texas. He is further survived by his nephew Waine Byrd of Erie, Pa. and his niece Marchelle Byrd and her fiancé Willie "Biz Beason" of Erie, Pa. along with eight grandchildren. A longtime friend, companion and care taker, Nebraska Pettus of Erie, Pa., as well as numerous extended family and friends also survive.
Friends may visit with the family at Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 E. 23rd Street, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., where a home-going celebration will immediately follow, with Rev Duane F. Hunter eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504. ALL CDC GUIDENLINES WILL BE FOLLOWED. EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.