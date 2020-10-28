1/1
Harold G. Bump French
1929 - 2020
Harold G. "Bump" French, age 91, of Erie, Pa., was called home to be with Mom and passed loved ones on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:09 a.m., following a brief illness.

Dad was born in Sugar Creek / Galloway, Pa., on May 3, 1929, the son of the late, Alberta (Fye) French and William T. French.

Harold was a very harder worker for the majority of his life, and was a wonderful provider for his family. He was also a Deacon at Wayne Park Baptist Temple. He truly enjoyed going to country music events and concerts with his wife in their 35 years that they had together on Earth.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Lewis) French, two sisters, Betty (French) Karnes and Eva French, and two brothers, Richard French and William Jones.

Harold is survived by his children, Becky Rasberry of Mississippi, Kimberly (French) Jones (Gary) of Albion, Pa., and Darryl L. French (Bethany) of Millcreek, Pa., three grandchildren, whom he loved so very much, Jaidin French, Jamie French, and Brian Jones (Stephanie) of Meadville, Pa., four great-grandchildren, brother, Ronald French of Oil City, Pa., and his dear friend, Terry Piechocki.

Friends are invited to the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras Street, Erie, PA 16502, on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Erie Cemetery on Friday at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
29
Service
07:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
30
Burial
10:00 AM
Erie Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
