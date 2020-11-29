Harold H. Hinkler, age 90, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Corry Manor, Corry, Pa., after a courageous fight with Alzheimer's disease.
He was born April 7, 1930, in North East, Pa., a son of the late Russell G. and Mildred L. Ester Hinkler.
Harold and his late wife Mary Louise owned and operated Harold H. Hinkler Auto Sales and Notary Service, in North East. Harold was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great- grandfather to his family. He and his wife loved driving and taking rides in their antique cars all over and going out to eat. Harold went to North East High School. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 2568, The American Legion Post 105, and the V.F.W. Post 4789, all in North East. He was a farmer of grapes, cattle and pigs.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mary Louise Swartzman Hinkler in 2010; sisters, Alberta Hinkler Cage and Charlotte Hinkler Stroup Simmons; and a brother-in- law Saul Stroup.
He is survived by four daughters, Linda Mae Perrine (Randy) of North East, Marilyn Ruth Belson (Bob) of North East, Cindy Lou Crossman (Al) of Ripley, N.Y. and Heather Lynn Hinkler of North East; and four grandchildren, Amy Lynn Belson Swabik (Travis), Amber Ruth Belson (Michael Hamman), Christopher James Crossman and Stacey Louise Crossman Utegg (Derrick). He is further survived by seven great-grandchildren, Carter Lee, Trader Lee, and Trever Lee Swabik, Karlee Ruth Stetson, Emerson Leroy Utegg, Macaila Marie Hamman (Lucas Anthody Lombardi), and baby Utegg on the way; one great-great-granddaughter, Hazel Kay Lombardi; two sisters, Carol Hinkler Whitbred (Edward) and Maxine Hinkler Wolff; and a brother-in-law, Artis Simmons. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
The family would love to thank Mary Pollard of Heartland Hospice of Erie, Joel White of Corry Manor for his help and kindness with Harold the day he passed, and all of the staff at Corry Manor for all of the loving care they gave to him.
Private graveside services were held at North East Cemetery with Pastor Rick Maas officiating. Arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Heartland Hospice of Erie, the Anna Shelter, or to the charity of one's choice
