Harold J. Zimmerman, age 65, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Erie VA Medical Center.
He was born in Sykesville, Pa., on October 6, 1953, the only son of Harold and Margaret Mehok Zimmerman.
After graduating from Rice Avenue Union High School and Erie County Vo Tech, he enlisted in the United States Marines. Harold previously worked at Frontier Lumber.
He enjoyed fishing, painting, listening to music, carpentry and remodeling his apartment. Harold was a big movie fanatic. He attended various churches in the area.
Harold is survived by dear family friends, Corinna Sargent and her husband William of Lake City and their children, Justin and Brandon. He is further survived by several other family members, as well as the friends he made at Frontier Lumber.
Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.
Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Burton Funeral Home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019