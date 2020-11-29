1/1
Harold Jerome Will
Harold Jerome Will, age 80, of Millcreek, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Edinboro Manor.

He was born in Erie on August 21, 1940, the son of the late Clarence and Sally Smyklo Will.

Harold graduated from McDowell High School and received his BS Degree from the University of Maryland.

He went on to serve in the United States Air Force from 1962 to 1968.

Harold was a member of the Erie Yacht Club and served as Commodore in 1990. He enjoyed boating, photography and reading.

Harold is survived by his wife Sandra Will of Erie, daughter, Laurel (Michael) Jones of Jefferson, Ga.; two sisters, Judith (James) Hellyer of Erie and Kim (Dale) Edinger of Erie; three grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.

Services were held private at the convenience of the family by the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506. Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
