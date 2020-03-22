|
Harold "Junie" Sardini, Jr., age 89, of Erie, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born in Erie, on August 21, 1930, he was a son of the late Harold, Sr., and Mary (DeSanto) Sardini.
Harold sailed The Great Lakes, beginning at age 15, in the Merchant Marine, serving for ten years. His expertise was called upon as wheelsman to navigate the first 1000 ft. ore vessel on The Great Lakes, the Stewart J. Cort, He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was self-employed as an auto mechanic at his shop, Community Auto Service. He enjoyed fishing and took an annual fishing trip to Canada. He loved spending time with his family and was proud of his four boys.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and David Sardini.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Adrienne (Myers) Sardini, of Erie; his four sons, Bill Sardini, wife Robin, Bob Sardini, wife Janet, Harold Sardini III, and Joseph Sardini, all of Erie; seven grandchildren, Tara (Pat), Sara, Anthony (Michelle), Matthew, Christina, Jacob, and Lindsey; three great-grandchildren, Aidan, Reagan, and Ayden; his sister, Loretta Fanazini; and several nieces and nephews.
As per Harold's wishes, services and burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery were private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., assisted with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020