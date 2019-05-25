Home

Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Funeral service
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Calling hours
Sunday, May 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Calling hours
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Harold L. (Ike) Stein, age 76 of Wesleyville, died on Wednesday, May 22 at Select Specialty Hospital in Pittsburgh. Harold was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on October 26, 1942, the son of the late Avraham and Anna Spear Stein.

Harold had a 36 year career working at Erie Malleable Iron, until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of the YMCA, Wesleyville American Legion, Post #571 and the Siebenbeurger Club. Harold loved to socialize and was a friend to everyone he met.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Joy Stein, two brothers and one sister.

Survivors include his best friend, Judy Miller, of Erie. He is further survived by many, many wonderful friends who will miss him dearly.

A special thanks to UPMC Hamot, Erie, UPMC Presbyterian Hospital and Select Specialty Hospital in Pittsburgh, for the wonderful care given to Harold.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie on Sunday, May 26th from 12 noon until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Congregation Brith Shalom Jewish Center, 3207 State Street, Erie, PA 16508 or the Emmaus Ministries Soup Kitchen, 218 E 11th St, Erie, PA 16503. Send Condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 25, 2019
