Harold L. Zeigler, Sr., age 75, of Wesleyville, and formerly of North East, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, following a brief illness. He was born in Erie, on October 26, 1943, one of nine children born to the late William Zeigler and Charlotte Confer Craig Zeigler Post.
Harold was employed by Post Apple Scientific in North East prior to his retirement. He had also been previously employed by Kwik Fill Auto Truck Plaza and Erie Plating Co. Harold was an avid fisherman and enjoyed automobile repair work, as well as custom vehicle detailing projects.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Martha Zeigler.
Survivors include his four children: Carol, Tammy, Harold, Jr. (with whom he resided) and Michelle. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 7:00 p.m. by the Rev. David Roach, Pastor of Harborcreek Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 15, 2019