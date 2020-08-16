1/1
Harold Mike Rowe
1927 - 2020
Harold "Mike" Rowe, age 93, of North East, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Erie, Pa. on August 11, 1927, the son of Harold Rowe, Sr. and Agnes (Johnson) Rowe.

Mike was formerly employed by Welch Foods as a plant supervisor and union steward for several years. He also worked at Pet Foods, Keystone Foods and Better Baked in Westfield, N.Y. Mike loved spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia, reading, singing, Sea Wolves games, Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians. Mike always had a joke to tell or a quick wit comeback. He always had a kind word for anyone even if he disagreed with you. Mike would do anything he could to help others and was a kind loving person.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don, Bob and Jack Rowe and a great-grandson.

Mike is survived by the love of his life, Madylon (Klein) Rowe, whom he married July 25, 1986; daughters, Cindy Andrzejczak (Kevin) of Strongsville, Ohio and Rebecca Carvallo (Joe) of Ripley, N.Y.; sons, Mike Rowe (Amy), Dan Rowe (Sylvia), Marty Rowe (Judy) and Darwin Rowe (Nancy); stepsons, Joe Klein of Harborcreek and Mark Klein (Amy) of Ripley; 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Visitation and funeral service will be held on the back lawn of the funeral home observing all COVID-19 safety guidelines. Officiating the service is Fr. Thomas Brooks.

Memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, PA 16428 or the North East Fire Department, PO Box 89, North East, PA 16428. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
