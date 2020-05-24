|
Harold N. Keefe, age 77, of Erie, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Erie, on May 17, 1943, a son of the late Harold C. and Edith (Spaulding) Keefe.
Harold was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. He served in U.S. Navy for 27 years and after his retirement worked for the U.S. Postal Service.
Harold loved to talk, shop, and eat, especially at Sara's. He was extremely goodhearted always thinking about the needs of others. He enjoyed hunting with his late son Eric. Lastly, Harold loved his dog, Katie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons Eric L. Keefe and Scott A. Keefe.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years Donna J. (Lewis) Keefe, his daughter Tracy Simpson, and grandson Alec J. Simpson.
Visiting and services are private with burial in Wintergreen Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, assisted with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16506.
