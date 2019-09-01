|
|
Harold Peterson, age 84, of Erie, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was born in Warren, Pa., on August 9, 1935, son of the late Harold T. Peterson Sr. and Hazel Fladry Peterson Jones.
He was born in Warren, Pa., but moved to Erie when he was six years old, and graduated from East High School in 1953.
He served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960, and was a Sergeant in the 28th Infantry, stationed in Munich, Germany and awarded the Expert Infantryman's Badge. He loved to tell the story of how he captured Elvis Presley during a military exercise.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing with his sons Gary and Jerry and fishing in Canada, Boston, and Lake Erie with his brother Larry.
He also had a love of cars. He worked for Plumpton Buick and then Rick Weaver Buick for many years. He also spent time working at United Importing, U-Haul, Erie Cut Flower, Pittsburgh Cut Flower and Rupp Limousine.
He especially loved spending time with his granddaughters and great-granddaughters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Florence Marshall and stepfather Howard 'Bud' Jones.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Mary Lou Miesel Peterson, two sons Gary Peterson of Erie and Deacon Gerald "Jerry" (Kathleen) Peterson of Erie, and daughter Karen (John) Tobin of Fairview, brother Larry Peterson of North East, brother-in-law Fred Marshall of Erie, sister-in-law Linda (Gerald "Skip") Ritchie of West Hickory, Pa., and stepbrother Richard (Joanie) Jones of Russell, Pa., four granddaughters Shauna (Jason) Swindlehurst, Julianna (Jared) Brasher, Jenna Tobin, and Lillian Peterson, and four great-granddaughters Hannah, Adelyn, Kyla, and Eden Swindlehurst. He is also survived by several aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank all the UPMC Family Hospice workers who assisted with his care.
No calling hours will be observed, per his request. A private burial service will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are handled by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 1, 2019