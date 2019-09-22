Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 315-0911
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Rd.
Harborcreek Twp., PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Rd.
Harborcreek Twp., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Kuffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold R. Kuffer


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold R. Kuffer Obituary
Harold R. Kuffer, age 82, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Erie on May 28, 1937, the only child of the late John and Macie (Struchen) Kuffer.

Harold was employed as an auto and boat mechanic for most of his life. He was also employed as a flagman at Lake Erie Speedway. During the last several years, Harold worked security detail and traffic control for the Harborcreek Fire Police and Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, best friend and love of his life of 41 years, Barbara Jean (Applebee) Kuffer. Barbara passed on July 18, 2017. He was also preceded in death by an infant step-grandson, Terry Michael Durant.

Harold is lovingly survived by his three children: Pamela Gildersleeve (Frank), Kathleen Kuffer and Randy Kuffer (Jennifer); six stepdaughters: Michelle Wilson (Jeff), Yvonne Scott (Don), Angela Scott, Charmaine Pena-Morales (Julio), Colette Trojanowski (John) and Renita Scott (Ben); 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 7 p.m. by Sue Fuller of South Harborcreek United Methodist Church. Harold will be privately laid to rest at South Harborcreek Cemetery, alongside his beloved Barbara Jean. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Harborcreek United Methodist Church, 7929 McGill Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421 or to the – Greater PA Chapter, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now