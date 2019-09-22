|
|
Harold R. Kuffer, age 82, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Erie on May 28, 1937, the only child of the late John and Macie (Struchen) Kuffer.
Harold was employed as an auto and boat mechanic for most of his life. He was also employed as a flagman at Lake Erie Speedway. During the last several years, Harold worked security detail and traffic control for the Harborcreek Fire Police and Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, best friend and love of his life of 41 years, Barbara Jean (Applebee) Kuffer. Barbara passed on July 18, 2017. He was also preceded in death by an infant step-grandson, Terry Michael Durant.
Harold is lovingly survived by his three children: Pamela Gildersleeve (Frank), Kathleen Kuffer and Randy Kuffer (Jennifer); six stepdaughters: Michelle Wilson (Jeff), Yvonne Scott (Don), Angela Scott, Charmaine Pena-Morales (Julio), Colette Trojanowski (John) and Renita Scott (Ben); 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 7 p.m. by Sue Fuller of South Harborcreek United Methodist Church. Harold will be privately laid to rest at South Harborcreek Cemetery, alongside his beloved Barbara Jean. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Harborcreek United Methodist Church, 7929 McGill Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421 or to the – Greater PA Chapter, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019