More Obituaries for Harold Smith
Harold W. Smith Jr.

Harold W. Smith Jr. Obituary
Harold W. Smith, Jr., age 68, of Jamestown, N.Y., and formerly of Erie, died unexpectedly on November 21st, 2019 in Erie, Pa.

He enjoyed computer gaming and hunting. He worked for many years at Skinner Engine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold W. Smith, Sr., and Florence G. Welsh Smith, and by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

He leaves behind a close friend Elizabeth Ruff, a brother Keith Smith of Fairborn, Ohio, a sister Catherine Shaffer of Austin, Texas, three daughters Gayle Smith of Michigan, Dawn DeVoe of Washington, Rena Smith of Washington, a son Kyle Smith of Erie, 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, three nieces, and three nephews.

There will be no funeral service or burial.

Donations may be made to ScienceCare.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019
