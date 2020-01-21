|
Harriet Johnson Barnes, 67, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1952, to the late Willie Etta Strickland Johnson and Tommy Lee Johnson.
Harriet was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church. She worked at HealthSouth of Erie until an early retirement. Harriet enjoyed spending time with her family and was especially fond of all her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn R. Johnson Moffett; two brothers, Tommy Lee Johnson, Johnnie C. Johnson; a niece, Carol Ann "Sissy" Moffett; and a nephew, Dante Jean Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved friend, Jeffery Grey; two sisters, Henrietta (Charles) Brown and Charity, (Robert) Tate; three brothers, H. Earl Johnson, Larry Jean Johnson, and Thomas Jefferson Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may visit the family at Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 East 23rd Street, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a homegoing celebration will immediately follow, with Reverend Dwayne Hunter officiating. Interment will be private. Professional Services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 21, 2020