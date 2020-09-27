I had the pleasure to meet Harriet, while I was hired to take care of her mother, Marion...Having Marion as my patient for over 4,5 years. I was lucky enough to form a lasting friendship with Harriet. Which I have enjoyed for over 15 yrs...She was a nice lady and a good friend, and I will miss our times together..My prayers and thoughts go out to her daughters,and her family...I will miss our chit chats...

KAREN SLANEY

Friend