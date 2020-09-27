Harriet Taylor, age 91, of Girard, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born in Port Allegheny, Pa., on January 26, 1929, a daughter of the late Oliver and Marion Aggers Bolte.
Harriet graduated from McKean High School. She had worked at Lake City Industries for over 20 years.
She enjoyed playing the guitar and keyboard; and painting ceramics.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Jean Donahue; and her companion Melvin Randall.
Harriet is survived by her daughters, Candice "Candy" Felege and her husband Bill of Girard, Michelle Cole and her husband Michael of Dorset, Ohio and Kimberly Patton of Hamilton, Ohio; and a brother, Fredrick Bolte of Missouri. She is further survived by six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard. Inurnment at Erie County Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to A.F. Dobler Hose and Ladder Co., 37 Walnut St, Girard, PA 16417 or West County Paramedic Association, 6852 Meadville Rd, Girard, PA 16417.
