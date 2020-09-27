1/1
Harriet Taylor
1929 - 2020
Harriet Taylor, age 91, of Girard, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.

She was born in Port Allegheny, Pa., on January 26, 1929, a daughter of the late Oliver and Marion Aggers Bolte.

Harriet graduated from McKean High School. She had worked at Lake City Industries for over 20 years.

She enjoyed playing the guitar and keyboard; and painting ceramics.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Jean Donahue; and her companion Melvin Randall.

Harriet is survived by her daughters, Candice "Candy" Felege and her husband Bill of Girard, Michelle Cole and her husband Michael of Dorset, Ohio and Kimberly Patton of Hamilton, Ohio; and a brother, Fredrick Bolte of Missouri. She is further survived by six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral arrangements entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard. Inurnment at Erie County Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to A.F. Dobler Hose and Ladder Co., 37 Walnut St, Girard, PA 16417 or West County Paramedic Association, 6852 Meadville Rd, Girard, PA 16417.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
I had the pleasure to meet Harriet, while I was hired to take care of her mother, Marion...Having Marion as my patient for over 4,5 years. I was lucky enough to form a lasting friendship with Harriet. Which I have enjoyed for over 15 yrs...She was a nice lady and a good friend, and I will miss our times together..My prayers and thoughts go out to her daughters,and her family...I will miss our chit chats...
KAREN SLANEY
Friend
September 26, 2020
HARRIET TAYLOR
Friend
