Harriette W. Honard Kraus, 102, formerly of West 29th Street, died on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Sarah Reed Senior Living. She was born on June 11, 1918, in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Harry W. and Ethel Roward Honard, Sr.
A lifelong resident of Erie, she attended Academy High School and belonged to St. John's Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was a charter member of Lake Erie Concert Choir, was a member of Betsy Ross Chapter No. 385, Order of Eastern Star, and was Past Mother Advisor of Rainbow Girls. She also belonged to the Siebenbuerger Ladies Auxiliary and the Grottoettes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard W. Kraus, Sr., who died on June 6, 2007; three sons, David, Charles and Duane Kraus; four sisters, Elaine Honard, Annabelle May, Helen Chase and Ethel Mae Honard; and three brothers, Charles, Harry Jr., and Kenneth J. Honard.
Survivors include son, Richard W. Kraus, Jr. and wife Judy; daughter, Elaine H. Pollock and husband David; daughter-in-law, Debby Kraus; and sister-in-law, Shirley Kraus, all of Erie. She is further survived by nine grandchildren, Stephan (Andrea), Michael (Michelle), George, Eric (Erica) and Richard (Corinne) Kraus, Tiffany (Darin) Chumbley, David Pollock, Kimberly (Larry) Skelly and Bethany (Paul) Crider; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2216 Peach Street, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Erik Young officiating. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Music Dept., 2216 Peach St., Erie, PA 16502, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all CDC guidelines will be observed, including face masks, social distancing and capacity limits.
