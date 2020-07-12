August 31, 1924 - May 21, 2020
Harrison "Harry" Rose, 95, formerly of Erie, Pennsylvania and Roswell, New Mexico, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, of natural causes at the Manor House in Seaford, Delaware.
Harry was vice-president of Charles B. Padden and Son, a well-known paint and wallpaper chain in the tristate area surrounding Erie, Pennsylvania. He was actively involved in many community organizations in the Erie area, especially his beloved YMCA.
Harry was preceded in death by his wonderful wife Joanne.
He is survived by his son, David (Bonnie) and his daughter, Heidi/Anne (Erik). Harry was blessed with five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Harry proudly served in the Navy during World War II as a sonar operator on three sub chaser / patrol craft vessels. He served in five maritime theaters: Atlantic, Caribbean, Pacific, Sea of Japan and Bering Sea (Aleutian theater). He was a graduate of Academy High School and Gannon University.
Internment, with military honors, will be held later in Roswell, New Mexico, where Harry will lay in rest with his wife, Joanne.
