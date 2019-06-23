|
Harry A. Borland, of Girard, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. Harry was born June 22, 1932, in Erie, son of the late Joseph H. and Edna M. (Simpson) Borland.
He was raised and educated in Girard and was a lifelong resident of the area. He had worked at the Barber Center in Girard for 17 years. Harry loved mowing grass and was known to be able to fix any lawnmower he was able to put his hands on. He also enjoyed working as a mechanic on cars.
Harry thought every girl in Girard was his girlfriend. His family and friends fondly remember his ability to laugh and tell jokes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, William L., James R., and Richard E. "Butch" Borland.
He is survived by his sister, Jeannette Rhodes of Memphis, Tenn. and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call Tuesday, June 25th from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ed Huntley officiating, at the Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.
Burial will follow at Girard Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever, 8300 Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417.
