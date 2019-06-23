Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Borland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry A. Borland


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry A. Borland Obituary
Harry A. Borland, of Girard, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. Harry was born June 22, 1932, in Erie, son of the late Joseph H. and Edna M. (Simpson) Borland.

He was raised and educated in Girard and was a lifelong resident of the area. He had worked at the Barber Center in Girard for 17 years. Harry loved mowing grass and was known to be able to fix any lawnmower he was able to put his hands on. He also enjoyed working as a mechanic on cars.

Harry thought every girl in Girard was his girlfriend. His family and friends fondly remember his ability to laugh and tell jokes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, William L., James R., and Richard E. "Butch" Borland.

He is survived by his sister, Jeannette Rhodes of Memphis, Tenn. and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call Tuesday, June 25th from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ed Huntley officiating, at the Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.

Burial will follow at Girard Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever, 8300 Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Edder Funeral Home, Inc.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now