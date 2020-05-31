Harry A. Wertelet
1940 - 2020
Harry A. Wertelet, 79, of Albion, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his residence.

Harry was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on August 27, 1940, a son of the late Henry and Sarah (Wilson) Wertelet. He graduated from Carrick High School in Pittsburgh. Harry owned and operated Wertelet Painting. He attended St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Albion and was a member of the Albion Area Sportsmen's Club. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, trapping and traveling with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth Ann (Linz) Wertelet, whom he married June 19, 1965, three sons, Joseph Wertelet and his wife, Lynn, of Albion, John Wertelet and his wife, Michelle, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Jason Wertelet of Albion, and three grandchildren, Savannah, Lucas and Nathan. He is further survived by a sister, Mercedes Debor and her husband, Dan, of Pittsburgh, Pa. and a brother, Henry Wertelet and his wife, Rose, of Massachusetts, as well as several nieces and nephews. A private funeral mass will be held by the family. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Crossingville. Arrangements are being handled by the Mattera Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, 180 East State Street, Albion, PA, 16401. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
(814) 756-4151
