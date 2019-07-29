|
|
Harry "Andy" Baker, 44, of North East, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pa. He was born on March 28, 1975, in Erie, Pa.
Harry was preceded in death by his sister, Pattie Betts and his grandmother, Marjorie Casperson.
He is survived by his wife, Tara D. (Bagley) Baker, one son, Chris Baker of McKean, his mother, Judith Ann Baker of North East, his brother, Tom Little of Florida and his grandfather, Harry Caspersen of Harborcreek.
His family would like to say a special "thank you" to the C.F. Associates of Erie, his cousin, Doug Dye and his aunt, Janice Cerrie.
Friends will be received at the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, on Tuesday from 6 p.m. until the time of funeral services there at 7:30 p.m. Rev. David Kuchta will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 29, 2019