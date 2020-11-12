Harry B. Caspersen, age 103, of North East, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Ball Pavilion.
He was born on December 25th, 1916, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Arthur John and Florence (Gehret) Caspersen.
Harry graduated from Corry Area High School in 1935 and served in the United States Army National Guard during peace time. Harry was employed by FMC Smith Meters as a shipping clerk for 23 years, retiring in 1982. He was a member of the Westfield Moose Lodge #418 for 30 years, North East F & AM Lodge #399 for over 60 years, Erie Scottish Rite, Lifetime member of the Erie Shriners Club, and served on the Grahamville Cemetery Board. Harry enjoyed playing billiards, competing in the Shriners bowling and golf leagues, and marching in parades in the Shriners band.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Marjorie (Smith) Caspersen, whom he married on May 6, 1939; granddaughter, Patricia Little Betts; grandson, Harry Andrew Baker; and son-in-law, Frank Cerrie.
Harry is survived by his daughters, Janice Cerrie of North East, Judy Baker of Florida; grandchildren, Michael Cerrie (Wendy), Jim Cerrie (Angela), Jenise Tobin (Scott), Thomas Little (Natalie); as well as several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S. Lake St., North East. Private interment will be held at Grahamville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to North East Community Nurses, 7 Park St., North East or Grahamville Cemetery.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.