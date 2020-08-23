1/1
Harry B. Ross Jr.
1944 - 2020
Harry B. Ross Jr., 76, passed away August 17, 2020, at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, due to heart complications. Born March 5, 1944, Harry was the son of the late Harry B. Ross and Eileen Sheldon Ross.

Harry was a graduate from Cathedral Prep High School 1962, Harry went on to serve in the National Guard from 1965-1971. He retired from GTE (Verizon) in 1995 after 31 years of service and moved to Mesquite, Nev. with his wife Jean. In retirement, Harry enjoyed golf, gambling, the Cleveland Browns, Alabama Crimson Tide, Formula 1 and Indy car racing, and Hockey. He was an avid crossword player and most of all, enjoyed traveling the United States.

He was a member of American Legion Fairview Post, Elk's Lodge #67 and a lifetime member of Siebenbuerger Club.

In addition to his parents, brothers Ronald Ross and Robert Ross, sister-in-law Sally Ross and a niece Robin Hathaway preceded him in death.

Harry is survived by his wife of 37 years Jean Monahan Ross, his dog Elmer, nephew Ron Ross, and nieces Lisa (Tim) Deluca, Michele (Mike) Tarr, Karen (Bob) Carmen and Stacy (Kirt) Carmen.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a celebration of life to be held for family and friends on a later date. In appreciation, memorial contributions made to the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue West, P.O. BOX 97, Littlefield, AZ 86432, or to charity of one's choice.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
