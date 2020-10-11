1/
Harry C. Drury
1927 - 2020
Harry C. Drury, 92, formerly of Albion, died on Monday, October 5, 2020, at West Lake Woods Assisted Living, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Cranesville, Pa., on October 30, 1927, a son of the late Donald and Zella (Taylor) Drury.

Harry graduated from the Albion High School in 1945. He had been employed in the construction business for many years and also worked as a ForestFire Inspector for the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry, which he retired from in 1991.

He was a founding member of the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department where he was Fire Chief for twelve years. Harry also taught fire school for the Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties. In 1974, he formed the Corn Planter Hot Shot Fire Fighting Crew and fought many Western Unites States Forest Fires.

Harry was an avid hunter and fishermen throughout his life and loved the outdoors. He was named "Fireman of the Year" in 1979 and in 2015 received the very first, "Pennsylvania Wildland Fire Leadership Award" for his outstanding training and leadership. He also served as a Pennsylvania Forest Fire Warden for over 45 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Dorothy Salisbury, Iva Stadler, Clarice Rhoades Henderson and Edna McMahon; and four brothers, SSGT Byron R. Drury, killed in Action WW2 US Army Air Corps, and Elton, Donald and Carl Drury.

His family include his wife of 74 years, Barbara (Wiley) Drury, whom he married on March 22, 1946, in Cranesville; a daughter, Sandra Kuvlesky (Adam) of Port Allegheny; a son, Byron C. Drury (Nancy) of Girard; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harry's family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the staff at Westlake Woods and UPMC family hospice nurses.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, 9920 Meadville St., Cranesville, PA 16410.

No calling hours or services will be observed at this time.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
Harry was one of those guys you only meet a few times in life... One with a sense of humor that matches my own.. Always testy and in the mood for argument... but always with a friendly attitude and friends when done,, had many a lunch with Harry and the guys.... Great folks and always with the fire department in mind.
Harry and Barb used to come out at harvest time to visit and see what was going on... still miss that. He would pack a pipe and you know it was going to be awhile.. But it was great... I wished he would show up tomorrow to fix the worlds problems, maybe he can help from where he is.
stuart revak
