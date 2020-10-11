Harry was one of those guys you only meet a few times in life... One with a sense of humor that matches my own.. Always testy and in the mood for argument... but always with a friendly attitude and friends when done,, had many a lunch with Harry and the guys.... Great folks and always with the fire department in mind.

Harry and Barb used to come out at harvest time to visit and see what was going on... still miss that. He would pack a pipe and you know it was going to be awhile.. But it was great... I wished he would show up tomorrow to fix the worlds problems, maybe he can help from where he is.

stuart revak