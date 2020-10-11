Harry C. Drury, 92, formerly of Albion, died on Monday, October 5, 2020, at West Lake Woods Assisted Living, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Cranesville, Pa., on October 30, 1927, a son of the late Donald and Zella (Taylor) Drury.
Harry graduated from the Albion High School in 1945. He had been employed in the construction business for many years and also worked as a ForestFire Inspector for the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry, which he retired from in 1991.
He was a founding member of the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department where he was Fire Chief for twelve years. Harry also taught fire school for the Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties. In 1974, he formed the Corn Planter Hot Shot Fire Fighting Crew and fought many Western Unites States Forest Fires.
Harry was an avid hunter and fishermen throughout his life and loved the outdoors. He was named "Fireman of the Year" in 1979 and in 2015 received the very first, "Pennsylvania Wildland Fire Leadership Award" for his outstanding training and leadership. He also served as a Pennsylvania Forest Fire Warden for over 45 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Dorothy Salisbury, Iva Stadler, Clarice Rhoades Henderson and Edna McMahon; and four brothers, SSGT Byron R. Drury, killed in Action WW2 US Army Air Corps, and Elton, Donald and Carl Drury.
His family include his wife of 74 years, Barbara (Wiley) Drury, whom he married on March 22, 1946, in Cranesville; a daughter, Sandra Kuvlesky (Adam) of Port Allegheny; a son, Byron C. Drury (Nancy) of Girard; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harry's family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to the staff at Westlake Woods and UPMC family hospice nurses.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, 9920 Meadville St., Cranesville, PA 16410.
No calling hours or services will be observed at this time.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
.