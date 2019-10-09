|
Harry D. Gambill, Sr., age 87, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Max Meadows, Va., on July 6, 1932, a son of the late Samuel P. and Annie (Wright) Gambill.
Harry was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean conflict. He was a bus driver for EMTA for many years, retiring in 1989, and a longtime member of St. James AME Church. Harry was a member of the American Legion Post 700 and an avid Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers fan.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Coral (Roberts) Gambill in 2014; five brothers, Daniel W. Brown, Vernon J. Gambill, Clarence M. Gambill, Joe Louis Gambill and Samuel P. Gambill; two sisters, Mary Francis McIntosh and Carol J. Powell; his grandson, Brandon Allen; and great-grandson, Cardier Jeramiah Gambill.
Survivors include two sons, Harry D. Gambill, Jr. and his wife Janice and Elder Lawrence E. Gambill, all of Erie; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; four sisters, Margaret Polk and her husband R.D., Joyce A. Watson, Yvonne M. Moody and Monica E. Pulliam and her husband Lionel, all of Erie; and his Goddaughter, Belinda Rose (McIntosh) Ferraro; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call St. James AME Church, 236 East 11th St., on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at noon, officiated by Pastor Dale Snyder and eulogized by his son, Elder Lawrence E. Gambill. Interment will follow, with full Military honors, at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St., are handling arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 9, 2019