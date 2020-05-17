|
Harry E. Wagner, age 81, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Forestview Nursing Home.
He was born in Williamsport, Pa., on October 27, 1938, a son to the late John Wesley and Luva (Moore) Wagner.
Harry met and married his wife Sarah Frances Myhoffer on May 21, 1957, they have been married for 63 years, working and raising their family in the Erie community. He retired from the U.S. Navy in 1977 having served our country for more than 22 years obtaining the rank of Navy Chief Petty Officer. He also served during the Vietnam Conflict and was awarded several medals and certifications of distinguishment. After his retirement from the service he owned and operated Wagner Heating and Air Conditioning from 1982 until his second retirement in 2003. In his spare time he loved boating and fishing and also doing yardwork planting many flowers and trees.
In addition to his wife Sarah, he is survived by two sons retired Lt. Colonel Jeffrey (Carol) Wagner and Keith (Ann Marie) Wagner along with six grandchildren Steven (Haylee) Reichard, Sgt. Justin Reichard, Lance and Deanna Wagner, Ashley (Zach) Kuhn and Krysta (Cameron) Hartley. Also he has three great grandsons Houston Smith, Jaxon and Ashton Reichard. Harry is further survived by three brothers Charles (Sandy) Wagner of Jersey Shore, Pa., Herb (Bonnie) Wagner of Warren, Pa., Richard Wagner of Texas and one sister Sara Hennessey of Warren, Pa., along with many nieces and nephews.
Harry is preceded in death by his daughter Tracey L. Reichard, three brothers David, George and John Wagner and two sisters Mary Trinidad and Anna Koch.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. Erie, PA 16506. Further announcement will be made at a later date for a memorial service and committal service at Laurel Hill Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions can be made in Harry's honor to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
