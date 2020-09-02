Harry G. "Sparky" Gorton, 82, of Grove City, formerly of Edinboro, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at QLS in Grove City. He was born in Erie, Pa., on July 19, 1938, the son of the late Harry and Rita Gorton.
Sparky worked in banking for over 40 years. He began his career at First National Bank of PA, then served in many different jobs including vice president at PNC (Marine Bank) before his retirement.
Sparky was the founder of the A.H. Club of Edinboro. He was a member of Edinboro Rotary and helped with the Mallory Run Project. In 1997, he was inducted into Edinboro University's Athletic Hall of Fame for his contributions and association with Edinboro athletics. He volunteered at Harborcreek Home for Boys and served on the board of directors for AAA and countless other organizations too numerous to mention. When he was not devoting his time and energy to his community, he enjoyed fishing and was a lifetime member of Commodore Perry Yacht Club. He was also a fourth degree Knight in the Knight's of Columbus and a dedicated member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Reid; and a son-in-law, R. Scott Dalbec.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Patricia; a son, H. Dana (Debra) Gorton of Northeast, Pa.; three daughters, Susan (Tom) Craker of West Virginia, Stacey Dalbec of Meadville, and Shannon (Glenn) Hall of Grove City; 11 grandchildren, Kerria, Kimberly, Tyler and Madison Gorton; Tiffany and Trevor Craker; Renee and Nicole Dalbec and Alex, Hailey and Maxwell Hall; and also 22 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 128 Sunset Dr., Edinboro, Pa., on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 7 pm.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Burial of ashes will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the A.H. Club of Edinboro, 129 Erie St., Edinboro, PA 16412, or to the Barber National Institute at www.barberinstitute.org
.
To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.