Harry J. Coon, age 97, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in his home.

He was born in Kane, Pa., on October 15, 1923.

He served in the United States Army Air Corps right out of high school. Harry was a real estate broker for some time, until he took a job as an inspector at GE Transportation.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Frances (Ras) Coon, sisters, Mary Danco and Hazel Masney, and half-brother, George Pesta.

He is survived by his son, James H. Coon.

Friends may call on Wednesday at the Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4396 Iroquois Avenue, Erie, PA 16511, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 5 p.m. Burial will be private. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one's choice.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Funeral Home
4396 Iroquois Ave
Erie, PA 16511
(814) 899-7611
