Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry J. Parker


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry J. Parker Obituary
Harry J. Parker, 95, of Akron, passed away on December 23, 2019. He was born in Erie, Pa., to Harry and Catherine Parker, on December 22, 1924.

He worked for General Electric as a Manufacturing Engineer. Harry also served our country in the Navy.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruth C. Hoffman.

Harry is survived by his wife, Ada.

Private burial will be at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. To share a memory, send a condolence, light a candle or send flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow, 330-867-4141).

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -