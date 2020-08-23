1/1
Harry Jules Himmenger
1945 - 2020
Harry Jules Himmenger, age 74, of Las Vegas,, Nevada, and formerly of Erie, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Centennial Hills Hospital. He was born August 26, 1945, in Miami, Fla., the son of the late Adele and Stanley Szczesny of Erie and Harry Himmenger of Palm Bay, Fla.

Jules graduated from East High School, Class of '64, then went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard. He retired from Hammermill/International Paper Company after 32 years of service. He was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed hunting, bowling, boating and was a huge Steelers fan.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Carol (Heintzel) Himmenger, and his children Kimberly (Chris) Farrell of Erie, Julie (Tom) Antle of Pittsburgh, and Christopher Himmenger of Las Vegas. He is also survived by his sister Joan Himmenger and brother Kurt Himmenger, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was truly loved and will be greatly missed.

Due to COVID-19 a private service will be held in Harborcreek.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 22, 2020
I have never met you but your daughter sure did love you and said wonderful things about you. Rest In Peace ❤
Marcia Herman
Acquaintance
