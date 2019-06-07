|
Harry L. Skinner, Jr., 64, of Wattsburg, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center. He was born in Union City, on May 4, 1955, a son of Wilma Adams Skinner and the late Harry L. Skinner, Sr.
Harry worked at 6 & 8 Builders Supply for 14 years and most recently worked at Niemeyer Sand & Gravel for 15 years. He was an avid hunter and fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but especially loved spending time with family.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kayla Marie Skinner.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Brenda Collingwood Skinner; one daughter, Shannon Fogle (Mike) of Waterford; two sons, Jason and Josh Skinner, both of Wattsburg; seven grandchildren, Ryleigh, Alanna, Jason Jr., Aidan, Stormy, Josh Jr., and Jackson; two sisters, Irene Clausen (Mark) of Erie and Helen Stinebiser (Bill) of Union City; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a memorial service at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday at 1 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
