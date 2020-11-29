Elder Harry Lee Euell, Sr., age 80, of Erie passed away quietly at home, surrounded by family on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
He was born in Memphis, Tenn. on June 28, 1941, son of the late Goldie Mae Johnson and William Henry Euell.
Harry retired from Erie Coke Company after 18 years of service. Throughout his life, Harry served the Lord with all of his heart under the leadership of Erie District Churches of God in Christ, through which he founded his Church, Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, in 1989.
He loved ministering and praying for God's servants, but his greatest joy was his family, who will miss him dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara Jean Euell. They are now reunited again. Also preceding him in death is his sister, Dorothy Euell Mickens.
Harry is survived by four children, Andrew David Euell, Harry Lee Euell, Jr. (Shatia), Angela McNair (Drew) and Mary Elizabeth Euell, all of Erie, Pa. He also leaves 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Further surviving to cherish him in memory is his brother, Eddie Euell (Veronica), of Akron, Ohio and his sister, Roberta Euell of Erie, Pa.
Friends may call at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services Downtown, 602 West 10th St. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. also family and friends are invited to the service at Second Baptist Church 757 E. 26th Street Erie, PA 16504, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Bishop Tyrone Steals officiating and Pastor Tyrone Clark will eulogize. The service will also be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc/
. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
, 2115 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
The family wishes to show their gratitude of Elder Harry Lee Euell, Sr. to his aide Colleen McCoy for caring for him all the way to the end. Your commitment and dedication could never be repaid.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.